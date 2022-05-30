Today marks the end of a career for Betty Pelkemeyer as she retires from Brenham National Bank after 45 years of service.
In honor of Pelkemeyer’s wishes on her retirement, she asked Brenham National Bank to make a donation to the Brenham Animal Shelter. On May 27, the check was presented, as special four-legged guest Rosco, a current dog available for adoption at the center, also made an appearance.
