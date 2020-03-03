The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) of Texas honored Charles Matejowski, CIC, LUTCF with the NAIFA-Texas Lifetime Achievement Award at their annual meeting in Fort Worth on Feb. 8.
Matejowski of Van Dyke, Rankin Financial Services in Brenham has more than 37 years of experience serving clients in South Central Texas area with their insurance and retirement needs. Billed as a "Retirement Repairman," he uses a simple approach to help his clients save, grow and protect their retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.