Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce President Joel Romo, far left, and Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce member Carol Locke, far right, welcome the owners of Kippers, Scott and Kelli Atwood, to the community.
From left, Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce President Joel Romo and Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce member Carol Locke welcome the owners of Chupacabra, Steve and Ginger Mooreland, to the community.
Courtesy photo
Welcoming Chupacabra
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed the opening of two new businesses on Main Street by delivering welcome baskets as their official welcome.
“We are thrilled with the recent opening of these two new businesses and are eagerly awaiting a few others as our business community expands,” Joel Romo, president of the Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce said.
