The Chappell Hill Historical Society is asking residents to loan items from local fallen heroes to display in its two-week Memorial Day exhibit.
Items requested include uniforms, letters, pictures or any other type of memorabilia families may have.
Updated: May 19, 2021 @ 11:48 am
