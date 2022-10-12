Camp for All will host its Fall gala tonight (Thursday) at Deep in the Heart Farms. The event is themed “An Evening in Paradise”, and will be honoring Tee and Sunny Dippel for their support of Camp For All over the years. Tickets are available for purchase at campforall.org.
Camp For All Gala tonight
JMay
