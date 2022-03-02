Camp For All announced the recent hire of its new Camp Director, Allen McBride. McBride previously worked as a Program Supervisor at Camp For All. During his tenure at Camp For All, he designed, implemented and grew Camp For All 2U. Camp For All 2U is the not-for-profit's award-winning program that takes the Camp For All experience into hospitals and allows pediatric patients to participate in camp activities.
McBride’s most recent experience includes a five-year tenure at Easter Seals Central Illinois as the Director of Timber Pointe Outdoor Center. During his time in this role, McBride achieved the hefty $100,000 COVID-19 fundraising goal to provide community programs, such as distance learning and family retreats.
