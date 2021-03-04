Participants of the fundraiser who met the goal will rappel from the rooftop of the Woodlands Tower building down to the spacious 11th-floor Skydeck, for a 20-story descent. Friends and family of the rappellers will be able to cheer on participants from the Skydeck and greet them upon landing.
Camp For All, a local not-for-profit, barrier-free camp working in partnership with more than 65 other not-for-profit organizations to enrich the lives of children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs and their families, will host Over The Edge 2021, a fundraiser and rappelling event in The Woodlands. The annual rappel will take place on April 17 with fundraisers rappelling over the edge of The Woodlands Tower, a 31-story office building formerly known as Hackett Tower.
Camp For All Goes Over The Edge 2021 will help support camp attendance for the approximately 10,000 campers that it serves each year at its 206-acre, barrier-free facility in Washington County. Participants are encouraged to create teams and raise funds to help them achieve their fundraising goals as they prepare to “go Over The Edge.” The family-friendly event will last all day, with the first rappellers gearing up as early as 8 a.m. Participants will rappel from the rooftop of the Woodlands Tower building down to the spacious 11th-floor Skydeck, for a 20-story descent. Friends and family of the rappellers will be able to cheer on participants from the Skydeck and greet them upon landing.
