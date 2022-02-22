HOUSTON — Camp For All is a local not-for-profit that transforms the world for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs. Partnering with more than 65 other not-for-profit organizations, Camp For All delivers a barrier-free camp experience for approximately 10,000 campers each year. The organization will host its 2022 Over The Edge fundraiser and rappelling event in The Woodlands.
The annual event will take place on Saturday, April 23, with fundraisers rappelling over the edge of 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, a 31-story office building — one of two Class AAA premier buildings, part of The Woodlands Towers at The Waterway — thanks to The Howard Hughes Corporation. Camp For All aims to raise $150,000 through this annual fundraising event.
