Camp For All supporters raise $240K for critical needs

Camp For All, along with the Camp Friends Board who serve as ambassadors and advocates for Camp, hosted its annual Greater Camp area gala on its campgrounds for the first time in nearly a decade, holding Fall Into Camp For All on Oct. 14.
In total, the event raised nearly $240,000 benefiting campers living with challenging illnesses or special needs such as cancer, autism, epilepsy, heart disease, lost limbs, cognitive challenges and more. Guests learned about and celebrated the amazing work Camp For All continued to accomplish despite the pandemic and the life-changing experiences it offers for its campers.
