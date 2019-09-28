Guests browse at some of the silent auction items during the Camp For All Gala at last year’s annual event held at the Fireman’s Training Center. Camp For All is a barrier-free camp working in partnership with other not-for-profits to enrich the lives of children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs and their families throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.