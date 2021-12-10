Monday is the final day those wishing to be included on the ballot in the primary election can file as a candidate.
Only one location position currently has multiple candidates vying for the seat. Republicans Daniel McCarthy and Duane “Dane” Houston are running for Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace, formerly held by Ken Tofel, who retired in June.
