Washington County Republican Party, in accordance with the Texas Election Code Sec. 145.035 and Sec. 145.036 and 145.037, has chosen George D. “Trey” Holleway III to place on the Nov. 3 General Election for Washington County, Precinct Two Constable Candidate. This position was previously filled by the late Butch Faske.
