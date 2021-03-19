There will be a candidate forum for the six contenders in the Brenham City Council race April 7 at 5:30 p.m. hosted by KWHI.
The forum will be held at Brneham National Bank, though public attendance is not available due to COVID-19. The public can still submit questions prior to and during the forum by emailing mail@kwhi.com or alyssa@brenhambanner.com.
