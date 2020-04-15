It’s hard to tell who got the better end of the deal.

Camp for All recently fostered four dogs from Brenham Animal Services and now have a few new campers during an unpredicted slow camp season.

“The shelter seemed very happy that we were helping them, but we individually are getting just as much out of it as they are,” Kurt Podeszwa, camp director said.

This Canine Camp was inspired by events in 2016 when Podeszwa ended up fostering nine four-week-old German Shephard puppies.

His staff members suggested having a “Canine Camp” to help socialize the dogs and campers. Camp for All had planned on bringing this program back in the near future, but with a call for fostering and adopting animals at the local shelter, staff members saw an opportunity to help their community.

“Our plan is to spend time with dogs and take care of dogs and partner with the animal shelter,” Podeszwa said. “One of our camp supervisors saw Brenham Animal Services needed foster families and we said, ‘Let’s partner with them and see what we can do.’”

There are nine staff members at the camp currently, stuck in quarantine and doing their part to maintain social distancing guidelines. Having the dogs is an opportunity for staff to get outside and exercise and socialize.

“It’s a time when a lot of us experience little losses, and sometimes big losses. It’s easy to get to feeling down,” he said. “But it’s really hard to feel down when your taking care of dogs.”

Programming staff at Camp for All is taking to social media to interact with campers. Facebook Live videos of their popular “morning energizer” routines and other activities are posted daily to the Camp for All Facebook.

Now the dogs will be featured on Camp for All’s Facebook Live with the hope of adoption through camp families.

“We’re hoping to continue this relationship to get these dogs that can interact to come out,” Podeszwa said.

Robin Hutchens, animal services specialist, shared similar sentiments for the Camp for All staff.

“They contacted me and asked if they could foster and if their facility would work,” Hutchens said. “We are hoping it will lead to a lasting relationship.”

When Brenham Animal Services closed its doors to the public, they had 70 animals in their facility. Now, just six dogs remain.

“The pandemic has been good for us,” Allison Harper, animal services manager joked.

Much like the animal shelter, Camp for All is empty and plans on having its first summer camp open June 14 if it is safe to do so.

The newest campers are up for adoption and sweet as can be according to Podeszwa.

Clint is an eight-month old pit bull terrier mix who is “energy all the time.” He is best friends with Aria, an adult pitbull terrier mix between 1-2 years old who is “a little more reserved” but outgoing when playing with Clint.

An unlikely duo, David and Goliath, are a little more chill, yet equally excited to be campers this spring.

David is a three-year-old tan lab mix who “likes to get some loving and to cuddle and explore and is calm.” Goliath is a two-year-old American Staffordshire, who is “easy going, but he is all about the hugs.”

It’s free to foster an animal and animal services can assist in getting food and toys for the new animal. The shelter asks for a four-week commitment for these animals.

Currently adoption rates are $20 for animals. VIP pets, which have been in the shelter for more than 30 days, are free.

To adhere to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines, most of the paperwork can be completed over the phone or online at 979-337-7351 or animalservices@cityofbrenham.org.

Staff can also deliver your new pet so residents can continue to heed social distancing practices and guidelines.

Potential pet owners are allowed to visit the shelter by appointment only. Harper said residents can look at the city’s Pet Finder page (https://bit.ly/2QQlXmB) to have a good idea of which animal you would like to take home before visiting the facility.