Brenham City Councilmember Susan Cantey has announced she will not bee seeking re-election for the At-Large Position Six.

“A week from today, I turn 88 years old and I do not want to make another four-year commitment to commit until I’m 92,” Cantey said after the Thursday city council meeting. “I have enjoyed this immensly every single time, but I feel like somebody younger needs to be here because they will be here long after I’m gone and they will be the ones making decisions, not me.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.