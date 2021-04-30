The Brenham City Council will hold a special meeting May 4 to canvass the May 1 election.
The meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 200 W Vulcan Street at 9 a.m.
Updated: April 30, 2021 @ 2:03 pm
