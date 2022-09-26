Car Show in the Country will take place on Oct.1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A $25 entry fee includes a free t-shirt for the first 75 entries for those interested in entering. The event will be held on 9325 FM 390 E Brenham, TX 77833. Independent community services will also be providing food on site.
