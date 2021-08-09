The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission approved a text amendment to the code of ordinances to allow car washes as a special use in B-1 zoning districts Monday.
This text amendment was brought up by staff after Tom and Tyson Felder approached the city with a request to install a car wash at 1413 W. Main Street. However, the city’s code of ordinances does not allow car washes in the B-1 district in which the property is zoned.
