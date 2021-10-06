Carmine State Bank President Chris Coufal presents a check for $1,000 to Burton Bridge Ministry President Madeline Johnson. Also pictured, from left, are Burton Bridge Ministry members Barbara Donnelly and Bill Comiskey, Burton Bridge Ministry Vice President Ivenus Garcia and Pastor Marcus Snowden.
Carmine State Bank is helping Burton Bridge Ministry in its capital campaign goal.
The bank recently contributed $1,000 to the Burton Bridge Ministry Capital Campaign. The ministry’s goal is to raise $250,000 over a two-year period. Phase 1 of the campaign includes acquiring the Bethany Christian Church property in Burton, which is currently underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.