The Flying Horses Carousel at Fireman’s Park reopens this weekend.
According to Brenham Parks and Recreation, the carousel will be open on weekends until Oct. 31. Rides are available Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There is a $1 fee per rider.
