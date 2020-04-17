New sanitation carts will continue to be delivered through the weekend and early next week city of Brenham officials announced Friday afternoon.
Delivery will occur Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Residents are asked not to use the carts until the week of May 4.
Contact the city at 979-337-7440 with any questions or concerns regarding carts or delivery.
