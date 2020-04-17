New BVR trash cans

City of Brenham is asking residents to bring the new carts off the ends of streets and closer to homes.

 Derek Hall/Banner-Press

New sanitation carts will continue to be delivered through the weekend and early next week city of Brenham officials announced Friday afternoon.

Delivery will occur Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents are asked not to use the carts until the week of May 4.

Contact the city at 979-337-7440 with any questions or concerns regarding carts or delivery.

