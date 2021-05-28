For the first time since its inception in 2004 and due to the COVID pandemic, the “Celebrate Our Seniors” (COS) program did not hold its 2020 annual program. Although the devastating effects of pandemic are well underway to being minimized, the pandemic continues to pose significant risks to unvaccinated citizens, especially senior citizens. For that reason, an in-person program will again not be held in 2021.
However, a modified 2021 COS program will be held during August 2021. This modified program will include the collection and distribution of senior care packages to senior citizens in area nursing homes and in private residences. These senior care packages will be stocked with socks, hand lotion and sanitizer, fragrances, puzzles and coloring books, handwritten cards from children, pens, note cards and other personal care items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.