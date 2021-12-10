The Fortnightly Club of Brenham performed a skit in honor of their 125 year anniversary. The club hosted a packed house at the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library on Wednesday December 8th.
The skit told the story of the founding of the club, along with highlights and historic moments, days, and meetings in the club’s long history. The actors dressed in period appropriate attire, and made the audience erupt in laughter on several occasions throughout.
