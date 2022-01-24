Birthday queen

With a crown on her head and a sash with her title, Gladys Barnes celebrated her birthday and being the oldest living member of her family on Saturday.

 Alison Bryce/Banner-Press

When you are the oldest living member of your family, every day is something to celebrate. But being able to gather and enjoy a birthday with loved ones is even more of a celebration.

Nothing was going to stop Gladys “the Queen” Barnes from celebrating her 93rd birthday, which was on Jan. 20, at one of her favorite local establishments with a crown on her head on Saturday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.