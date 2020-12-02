Nominations for the Washington County Chamber of Commerce 2020 Man and Woman of the Year and Business of the Year are now being accepted.
The long-standing tradition of the chamber annually recognizes the achievements of two extra-special individuals each year. The tradition includes the announcement of the winners at the annual banquet of the chamber and Economic Development Foundation. A date for the banquet is pending to be announced.
