What has always been a central hub for information in Washington County is moving a part of their operations online to help bring factual information to residents amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce has a centralized webpage for county residents to find resources to help keep their daily lives functioning. From tips on how to work from home to a list of restaurants that are providing carry-out, the Chamber is hard at work to help its small businesses and community.

“With social media and news reports, things are coming at people really fast,” Wende Ragonis, president/CEO of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce said. “Facts matter: We don’t want to spread misinformation in the community.”

Ragonis hopes the new COVID-19 tab on the Chamber’s website (www.brenhamtexas.com/covid-19) will be a helpful resource during this “unprecedented time.”

On this webpage, you can find local health updates, small business resources, education institution plans, takeout/curbside restaurants and remote working tools.

For many people, this is the first time they have had to work from home for an extended period of time. The website has resources such as how to remain productive, video conference tools and other communication tools to keep staffs working together remotely.

These tools can be especially helpful for small companies that have always relied on in-person communication to be productive.

Ragonis also said the chamber is working closely with the city’s Economic Development Foundation (EDF) and all of their community partners to provide services in new ways.

Many restaurants are offering to-go orders and curbside assistance in order to practice social distancing. The website has a takeout/curbside page to give residents information, such as telephone numbers and addresses to restaurants in the area. Read our food for thought report for more information on to-go orders in the area.

Small businesses can find resources to apply for government grants through the website under the small business resources tab.

Ragonis said these grants can be a great tool for businesses hit by a lack of visitors during recommended social distancing. If you need assistance, contact the Chamber or EDF.

Additionally, there are resources to local, state and national health and safety departments on the website.

The chamber of commerce is still open for the time being and has its phones fully staffed. If needed, you can drop by in-person during normal business hours.

“We are all in this as a community,” Ragonis said. “We are an innovative community that is uniquely equipped to do great things. We are in uncharted territory and trying to figure out how to manage and support each other and maintain our quality of life.”