Members of Champion Fellowship, alongside others in the community, gathered donations to send aide to a town in Kentucky which was recently hit hard by tornadoes.
“Many thanks to the community of Brenham and members of Champion Fellowship for all the disaster relief items collected for the people in Bowling Green, Kentucky who were hit hard by the tornadoes from the storms of December 2021,” Cary Todd, Champion Fellowship community pastor said.
