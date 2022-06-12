Anita Chaplin recently joined a Brenham office of the financial services firm Edward Jones as a branch office administrator (BOA).
“A branch office administrator is not only responsible for the daily operation of the branch, but also must provide top-level client service and marketing support for my activities,” said Rachel Nordt, local financial advisor for the firm.
