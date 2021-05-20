The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business After Hours Thursday at 5 p.m. in downtown Chappell Hill at the Rock Store. Chappell Hill Sausage Company is host for this month’s networking opportunity.
“We invite all of our members and potential members to come out and learn about our businesses and learn about all the upcoming events and activities in Chappell Hill,” said Joel Romo, President of the Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce. “Chappell Hill Sausage Company has been a long-time supporter of our community and we invite everyone to bring their business cards, grab a business colleague and head to the Rock Store this Thursday from 5-7 p.m. for a great opportunity to network and meet our Chappell Hill community leaders."
