The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce has announced a “Taste & Tour of Chappell Hill” business promotion event scheduled for Saturday and Dec. 5.
“Driving tours of our area have been overwhelming recently due to the perfect Chamber of Commerce weather. As numerous individuals visit Chappell Hill and the surrounding Washington County areas, we wanted to encourage patrons to our stop and visit local businesses which all are operating with the proper public health protocols during the current pandemic,” John Wick, President of the Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce said.
