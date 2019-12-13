A 33-year-old Chappell Hill resident pleaded guilty to drug-related charges in the 21st Judicial District Court before Judge Carson Campbell here Thursday.
Nathaniel Hardman was sentenced to 11 years in state prison for two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (4-200 grams), a second-degree felony, in relation to a Dec. 2, 2015, incident.
