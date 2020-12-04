Stockings are hung by the fireplace and trees are draped in lights inside one house off Wonder Hill Road in preparation as the 2020 Christmas Home Tour draws near.
Mike and Carol Ziegler have decorated nearly every room in their home for visitors to enjoy. From Christmas trees in every bedroom to Santa’s bag of toys in the bathtub, the couple has left no corner untouched. Each decoration was placed after much consideration. There are even stockings handmade by Shirley Merryweather, Carol’s mother, hanging above the fireplace.
