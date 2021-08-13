The temporary signal light in Chappell Hill at the intersection of U.S. 290 and FM 1155 will be replaced with a permanent one at the beginning of next week.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the repairs will begin Monday at 9 a.m. and be completed by 3 p.m. Wednesday. The repair project is contracted to Traf-Tex.
