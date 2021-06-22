“Let Freedom Ring” will be this year’s Fourth of July parade theme for the Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce — with a slight twist. A lighted parade will be held on the evening of Saturday, July 3, starting at 7:30 p.m.
“Our board of directors discussed the concept of a lighted parade as the 4th falls on a Sunday this year. It’s our desire to coordinate with other celebrations in the surrounding area,” Chappell Hill Chamber President Joel Romo said. “The concept has been well received around the community with a day full of activities in Chappell Hill leading up to the lighted parade that evening.”
