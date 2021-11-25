The Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department now houses a new generator thanks to a grant and support from the community.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Matt Kolajajak, a grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) and Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative provided $25,000 for the purchase while donations and funds raised through yearly fundraisers gathered the remaining $25,000.
