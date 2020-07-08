Dustin Brown with the Chappell Hill VFD; Ronnie Perry, training officer with Rocky Creek VFD; Ryan Blum with the Berlin Fire Department and Michael Kmiec with the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department walk in full gear to complete a 5K walk Saturday morning at Hohlt Park. Washington County firefighters are participating in the Watermelon Run for the Fallen in Hempstead. It is a run/walk/roll to memorialize the troops that who died in Iraq and Afghanistan. Perry created a bunker gear challenge and challenged all firefighters within region to participate in the 5K in full firefighting attire, including SCBA gear to show a solidarity of firefighters toward the U.S. military. They will have participants from the Berlin, Chappell Hill, Rocky Creek and Burton departments as well as a member of the Houston FD and Beaumont Fire/Rescue as part of the challenge.
A volunteer fire department in Washington County is raffling off lots of fancy firearms to make their fundraising goal this year amid a wave of event cancellations from the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department is still holding its annual raffle of guns to make up some $40,000 they expect to lose this year from the cancellation of the Bluebonnet Festival and Scarecrow Festival. The local VFD usually holds a huge barbecue competition as part of the Bluebonnet Festival, but got the news from Washington County Judge John Durrenberger that won’t happen.
