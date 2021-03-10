With days getting longer, it’s time to spring your clocks forward on Sunday for Daylight Saving Time and check the batteries in your smoke detectors.
“This is our impromptu time to test batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors,” Brenham Fire Marshal Roger Williams told The Banner-Press. Companies make 10-year batteries now. Something a lot of people don’t realize is a smoke detector has a life span of 10 years. Take your detector off the wall and look for the expiration date.”
