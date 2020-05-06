BRYAN – St. Joseph Health and Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) have partnered to offer increased accessibility to SARS CoV2 (COVID-19) testing for the community through the TVMDL lab at the Texas A&M University campus. Tests conducted at TVMDL will require physician order. This is not a testing site open to the public. This collaboration does however permit the lab to conduct tests in a timelier manner, allowing for patient results delivered in faster.
TVMDL, a component of Texas A&M AgriLife, one of the highest quality and largest volume veterinary laboratories in the United States, recently received CLIA authorization to allow a human healthcare provider to perform COVID-19 testing using their equipment and lab space. CLIA — or clinical laboratory improvement amendments, is CMS’s regulatory authority on human medicine testing.
