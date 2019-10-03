Krause Elementary School received a gift from Omega International — a “five cow” drawing — for its support to an elementary school in China. Pictured are (front, from left) Krause first graders Guilherme Moraquecho, Solaige Rodriguez, Laramie Kmiec, David Vasquez and Zarian Mathis; and (back from left) Ethan Sun of Omega, Fortnightly Club members Barbara Wahrmund and Lu Hollander, Krause principal Courtney Mason, Lori Ruiz-Wamble (the Brenham district’s director of special programs and advanced academics), Omega chief executive officer Vivian Lee and Elva Shu of Omega.
Students in a Chinese elementary-level school are getting some new reading material, courtesy of a local organization.
The Fortnightly Club, an all-volunteer organization that supports Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library, has donated a treasure trove of age-appropriate books that will be shipped to Krause Elementary’s “sister school” in Ninghai, Ningbo, China.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.