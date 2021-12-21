Christ Lutheran Church Pastor Mark Groves, front left, and Butch Bugaj with Christ Lutheran Foundation, Inc, hold a check from Christ Lutheran Foundation, Inc. which will be disbursed between different non-profit organizations.
Since 2004, the Christ Lutheran Foundation, Inc. a ministry of Christ Lutheran Church in Brenham, has awarded more than $3 million to non-profit organizations whose mission is aligned with the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the mission of Christ’s Church by responding to the needs of families and individuals throughout our region and beyond.
In 2021, $78,527 was distributed among the following organizations: Boys and Girls Club of Washington County, Bread Partners of Washington County, The Brenham Children’s Chorus, Brenham Game Changers, Brenham Pregnancy Center, Bridge Ministry of Burton Texas, CASA for Kids of South Central Texas, Faith Mission, Here I Am Orphan Ministries, Inc., Hospice of Brazos Valley, Living Waters Ranch, Lutherhill Ministries, Miracle Farms, and Washington County Healthy Living Association.
