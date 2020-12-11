Brenham’s StoryWalk is getting two new books just in time for Christmas this month to encourage reading and recreation with the city of Brenham Parks and Recreation and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library.
“There’s an Elf in Your Book” and “Frog and Friends” are the two new feature reads this month. Visitors to the story trail are encouraged to incorporate recreation into their reading and spend some family time while socially distant from other readers.
