In preparation of the Christmas Home Tour, Dixie Ford and her husband, Michael, decorated each room for the holidays, including a guest room with different Christmas themes subtly shown through homemade headboards and pillow cases.
Dixie Ford decorates a Christmas tree in her living room in preparation for the Christmas Home Tour in Chappell Hill.
Alison Bryce/Banner-Press
Alyssa Faykus/Banner-Press
A collection of Santa’s are displayed inside one of the homes in the Christmas Home Tour.
