Pastor Phil Geleske of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, far left, hands a check to Stone Hollow Apartments property manager Akia Adams, who were joined by Stone Hollow leasing consultant and assistant manager Hillary Ellwood, and Faith Mission Executive Director Rev. Randy Wells (far right). St. Paul's, Faith Mission and New Life Church of God teamed together to donate more than $13,000 to the 37 victims displaced by a March 5 fire which damaged 16 units on the apartment property.
Pictured from left, Faith Mission Executive Director Rev. Randy Wells, brothers Justin Wright and Lee Graves and Pastor Albert Wright of New Life Church of Godprepare to donate a check for more than $13,000 to the 37 residents of Stone Hollow Apartments in Brenham. A fire damaged 16 units of a Stone Hollow apartment complex on March 5.
Submitted
Faith Mission, New Life Church of God and St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church recently teamed together to donate more than $13,000 to the almost 40 residents of Stone Hollow Apartments who were impacted by a fire which occurred on the property earlier this month.
The three Brenham-based entities were represented by Rev. Randy Wells, Executive Director of Faith Mission, Pastor Albert Wright, and brothers Justin Wright and Lee Graves, of New Life Church, and Pastor Phil Geleske, of St. Paul’s. The donation was presented to Stone Hollow property manager Akia Adams and leasing consultant and assistant manager Hillary Ellwood.
