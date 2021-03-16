Faith Mission, New Life Church of God and St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church recently teamed together to donate more than $13,000 to the almost 40 residents of Stone Hollow Apartments who were impacted by a fire which occurred on the property earlier this month.

The three Brenham-based entities were represented by Rev. Randy Wells, Executive Director of Faith Mission, Pastor Albert Wright, and brothers Justin Wright and Lee Graves, of New Life Church, and Pastor Phil Geleske, of St. Paul’s. The donation was presented to Stone Hollow property manager Akia Adams and leasing consultant and assistant manager Hillary Ellwood.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.