Pictured are, front row from left, Sherisse Powell, Gabriella Rios and Dawn Dobbs; middle row from left, Kevin Boggus, Kirsten Meador, Melissa Born, Kris Brower and Cody Sanders; and back row from left, Sgt. Todd Ashorn, Mark Pennybacker, Frank Nowak Jr. and Michael Procenko.
The Brenham Police Department and the city of Brenham has announced its newest graduates of the 2020 Citizen’s Police Academy.
This program is normally 12-weeks and covers topics such as use of force, driving while intoxicated enforcement and traffic stops. During the program, members conduct hands-on training that law enforcement officers are trained in. This year; however, the Citizen’s Police Academy class was slightly different.
