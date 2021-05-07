An interim fire chief was named Thursday during the staff report section of the Brenham City Council Meeting.
Retired chief Rhea Cooper began his career with the Lubbock Fire Department (LFD) in July of 1978 and retired from the LFD as fire chief in December 2009 with more 31 years of service. He has served on the Firefighter Advisory Committee for the Texas Fire Commission since 1995. He also served on the committee as a Fire Commissioner until October of 2010.
