At the Brenham City Council meeting on Thursday, The new librarian Idelia Avezuela was introduced. A few moments were taken however, to recognize Tammy Murphy, who has been working as the interim librarian.
Idalia has served as librarian in Rosenberg, and as library manager for the Harris County Public Library.
