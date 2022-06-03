Brenham City Council held it’s regular meeting on Thursday and discussed and approved the temporary closure of state right of way in connection with the 2022 downtown concert series “Hot Nights, Cool Tunes” to be held on July 9, 16, 23, and 30.
The council denied a request for a noise varience from Brenham Outlaws for a Juneteenth celebration at Hattie Me Flowers Park on June 18.
