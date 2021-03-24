Recently, the Brazos River Authority (BRA) announced that a Stage 1 drought watch has been implemented for Lake Somerville. Due to the drier-than-normal conditions in the lower Brazos River Basin, Stage 1 has been activated which entails a voluntary 5%-reduction of the water use that would have occurred in the absence of any drought contingency measures.
To meet the voluntary reduction requested by BRA, the city of Brenham is asking water customers to voluntarily reduce water consumption as much as possible. Donald Reese, Assistant City Manager/Public Services-Utilities said, “We want to do our part in this, as a community and within our homes, to decrease water usage to support this effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.