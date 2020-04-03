Basketball? Not in this house.

Brenham City Council approved an amended local disaster declaration Thursday during a virtual meeting, which includes new sanctions on outdoor play.

The city’s public parks will not be closing, however, community equipment such as playgrounds and exercise stations will be closed. Courts such as basketball courts, pickleball courts and tennis courts will be closed.

This new local declaration is enforceable by law for those who do not follow it. According to the declaration, “a person who knowingly or intentionally violates this declaration commits an offense, punishable by a fine up to $1,000 or confinement in jail for a term that does not exceed 180 days.”

Council member Clint Kolby worked along with council member Keith Herring and County Commissioners Kirk Hanath and Candice Bullock to draft the new declaration. The group discussed complications with group sports.

“In regards to basketball courts and group sports, we figured somebody from the police or somebody if they see a large group playing and they are not following the social distancing guidelines then we can go and break that up,” Kolby said.

Many of the council members expressed concern with the basketball courts, and asked if the hoops could be taken down to further prohibit playing.

Council member Susan Cantey felt very strongly the hoops should be taken down.

“Since it’s pretty obvious based on past history that people are not going to pay much attention, it should be made the most severe that we can possibly do,” Cantey said. “We can’t be lenient on these things. People don’t obey, they just do what they please. We can’t have that; that’s why we have all these cases.”

Council members moved to give Brenham City Manager James Fisher the authority to remove the hoops.

Council members also approved giving Fisher the power to administer policies and practices governing the operation of the city’s utility systems and associated services due to the state of emergency.

This will allow Fisher to assist utility issues on a case-by-case basis for late fees and cut offs for utility customers in the city.

Fisher said a utility billing committee is working to create policies for customers in need of assistance during the pandemic.

“Our utility billing department has been working with all of our residents and customers that are calling and providing options and ideas to help people take care of their bills,” he said. “We are continuing to provide services we are continuing to make sure our community is taken care of.”

City offices will be closed April 10 in observance of Good Friday. The next city council meeting will meet virtually on April 16.