Mayor Milton Tate and city council approved an amended disaster declaration Thursday during a special meeting of the Brenham city council.

This declaration expires April 3 at 11:59 p.m. and was drafted by council members Keith Herring and Clint Colby and county commissioners Kirk Hanath and Candice Bullock.

The original declaration was amended to add the following statement:

“This declaration shall provide notice that the city of Brenham will continue providing essential services; however, all services, excluding emergency services (police and fire) will be offered by appointment only. All city-operated offices, building and workplaces are subject to limited physical access by the public, and the city will inform the public of any preferred communication methods and appointment-setting practices for the various city offices, departments and workplaces.

“The public is strongly encouraged to make all non-emergency requests for service from the city utilizing telecommunication devices or electronic mail (email).”

The city of Brenham closed all facilities to the public Wednesday at 2 p.m. in response to the first positive case in Washington County. The following city services are available by appointment only:

• City hall

•Municipal court

•Pet adoption and animal services

• Blue Bell Aquatic Center

• Brenham Police Department

• Brenham Fire Department

• Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library. Programming is available on their Facebook page.

• Brenham & Washington County Texas Visitor Center

• City-hosted events; other events requiring city assistance

• Events at the Barnhill Center in the historic Simon Theater

Online payments are unaffected and may be made at any time. All city of Brenham services continue to operate as normal. To make an appointment, call city hall at 979-337-7200. Utility and municipal court payments will be accepted via the drive-thru from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and the drive-thru kiosk 24/7.

James Fisher, Brenham city manager, stressed the importance of communication between residents and the city.

“Don’t ignore your bill,” he said. “If you can’t pay it, call us.”

Fisher said a few businesses in town have contacted the city asking for assistance with utilities so they can pay their employees.

“We are preparing ourselves to help you in every way we can and we know people are hurting,” he said. “Let us know how we can help. We may not have all the answers but we will do our best to find them.”

Fisher doesn’t see an end to COVID-19 in sight, but said his team is hard at work, serving residents.

“In Brenham, Texas, if you don’t have a pair of boots in your closet you probably should,” he said. “Because we put those on and pull them up and get back to work. It’s going to be hard and I think we need to understand that.”

Fisher again urged residents to stay at home if possible to help flatten the curve. He said many residents are utilizing city parks to congregate in large groups, which is not advised by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention.

Council also approved to defer the hotel tax occupancy tax to alleviate budgets of hoteliers.

Due to the negative impact of COVID-19, local hoteliers requested the city temporarily modify and extend these deadlines. Both parties hope this will mitigate some of the negative economic impact on their business.

Council meetings will tentatively be held via teleconference until further notice.

The city announced the annual spring open collection day, set for April 2-4 has been cancelled due to COVID-19. The Citizens Collection Station and recycling centers will remain open until further notice. Staff ask that residents do not linger at these locations.